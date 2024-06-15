2025 5-star CB out of Mission Viejo (CA) recently visited Texas A&M

RN_AggiesWire-copy

Mike Elko's recruiting prowess is more than equal to what former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher brought to the table. The Aggies' 2025 recruiting class has continued to rise in the rankings, recently landing its 14th commitment after four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong announced his intentions on Friday night.

Elko's dominance on the California recruiting trail has been even more impressive, as five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star cornerback Adonyss Currie, two of the top 3 ranked 2025 prospects in the state, committed to the program over several blue-blood competitors.

Texas A&M's presence in the state has continued this summer. Four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail has the Aggies as a finalist before announcing his commitment at the end of the month, while five-star cornerback Dijon Lee is coming off his first official visit ahead of his June 28 commitment.

Multiple outlets have ranked Lee as a top-five cornerback prospect. This month, Lee revealed his final program list: Washington, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M. With his A&M OV now in the books, Elko and his defensive staff did all they could to make an impression 13 days before his announcement.

Standing at 6-4 and 190 pounds, Lee is long, rangy, and instinctual. The elite cornerback prospect looks like a perfect fit in Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's system, possessing all the traits necessary to become a lockdown corner on the boundary.

According to 247Sports Composite, Lee is currently positioned as the 22nd-ranked prospect in the class, the 4th-ranked cornerback, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in California.

