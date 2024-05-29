2025 5-star CB out of Mission Viejo (CA) has set his commitment date

On Tuesday, Texas A&M made the spotlight for several 2025 prospects who are set to either visit this summer or announce their commitment in the coming months during an appearance at an On3 Elite event.

One of these future collegiate players is five-star cornerback Dijon Lee, the second-ranked prospect in California.

For those who have kept up with the Aggies' recent recruiting success in The Golden State, Mike Elko earned his second commitment on Friday in the form of 2025 four-star cornerback Adonyss Currie, one of the more promising defensive backs in the cycle.

Coupled with five-star quarterback commit Husan Longstreet, Elko could land the No. 1, 2, and 3 players from California if Lee were to choose the Aggies.

During his appearance at the On3 event, the incoming Mission Vijeo HS senior was seen carrying five hats from his Top 4 program list with one new addition, made up of Washington, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M.

With his final list revealed, Lee also announced that he will choose his collegiate destination between all five programs on Friday, June 28, just 14 days after his official visit to Texas A&M on June 14.

Standing at 6-4 and 190 pounds, Lee is long, rangy, and instinctual. The elite cornerback prospect looks like a perfect fit in Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's system, possessing all the traits necessary to become a lockdown corner on the boundary.

According to 247Sports Composite, Lee is currently positioned as the 22nd-ranked prospect in the class, the 4th-ranked cornerback, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in California.

