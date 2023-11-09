2025 5-star CB Devin Sanchez has Alabama in top 3, announcing commitment at Army All-American Bowl

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class is set to announce his commitment on Jan. 6 at the Army All-American Bowl. That is 2025 defensive back Devin Sanchez.

The Texas native holds offers from over 30 schools but down to three schools. Those three are Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. Sanchez has made multiple trips to all three schools but appears to be trending toward the Buckeyes. According to On3’s RPM, Ohio State is the favorite to land Sanchez’s commitment at 96.9%.

Alabama will likely need to get Sanchez on campus before Jan. 6 to have any chance of landing his commitment. That will be something to monitor over the next few months.

Alabama is recruiting Sanchez to play cornerback. He has the prototypical size and skillset to thrive in Alabama’s secondary if he were to commit to the Crimson Tide.

As a junior at North Shore High School, Sanchez tallied 36 tackles, 18 pass breakups, and four interceptions. The Mustangs are regarded as the No. 2 team in the state, according to MaxPreps. Sanchez is one of the key players on the Mustangs roster.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 2 2 Rivals 5 5 1 1 ESPN 4 11 3 2 On3 Recruiting 4 9 2 2 247 Composite 5 6 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-2 Weight 170 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 25, 2022

Sanchez has taken three unofficial visits to Alabama at this time.

Top schools

Social media

NEWS: Five-Star CB Devin Sanchez will announce his Commitment on January 6th between these 3️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 180 CB from Houston, TX is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in ‘25 (No. 1 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Aa406imUNU pic.twitter.com/Yp2gxlPOj4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 9, 2023

