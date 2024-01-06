2025 5-Star CB commits to Ohio State over Texas A&M

In an attempt to make a big splash in the 2025 recruiting cycle, five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez was set to announce his widely anticipated commitment on Saturday, Jan. 6, as the No. 1-ranked CB in the cycle was set to choose between Ohio State, Alabama and Texas A&M.

After taking multiple visits to College Station on July 29 and Sept. 3, Sanchez has been on the Buckeyes’ radar for quite some time, as Sanchez announced during halftime of the 2024 All-American Bowl that he has committed to Ohio State ahead of his senior season at North Shore High School in Houston, Texas.

According to 247Sports, Sanchez is currently positioned as the 4th-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the No. 1-ranked cornerback, and the No. 1-ranked player in the class, all while standing at a slender 6’2″ 170 pound-frame.

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Devin Sanchez tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The No. 6 Recruit in the ‘25 Class chose the Buckeyes over Alabama & Texas A&M “The Legacy Continues 🌰”https://t.co/UE0KDO2ers pic.twitter.com/V2dme0LJ3q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2024

While the Aggies may have lost the initial recruiting battle, don’t count out head coach Mike Elko and his staff from continuing to pursue Sanchez down the stretch, especially if former North Shore cornerback Denver Harris opts to transfer back to A&M, adding another layer of influence.

