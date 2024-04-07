2025 5-star ATH out of San Antonio (TX) visited Texas A&M this weekend

This weekend was a busy one for Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko. As spring practices roll on, recruiting visits continue to fill up each weekend, and the new regime has continued to make progress in adding to the program's 2025 recruiting class, recently gaining a commitment from four-star DL Land Rink last week.

While the list was long, several returning visitors stuck out, including 2025 5-star athlete Michael Terry III out of San Antonio (TX), who is perhaps the most versatile prospect in the cycle. Terry has already visited College Station since receiving his offer in January. By all accounts, his return is a great sign with the summer approaching.

According to 247Sports Composite, Terry has continued to rise in the rankings. He is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the No. 1-ranked athlete in the class, and the 8th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Standing at 6-3 and 210 pounds, Terry can literally do it all. During his 2023 junior season, he performed as both wide receiver and running back, recording 992 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, paired with 564 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.

https://twitter.com/mterry_3/status/1776606785614336465?s=61&t=SfcEEEGGepTCC0c-kNktSA

