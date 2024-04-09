2025 5-star ATH out of San Antonio (TX) has reportedly scheduled an official visit to Texas A&M

Last weekend, Texas A&M hosted another long list of 2025 prospects amid spring practices, and just two weeks away from the Aggies' Maroon & White spring game on Saturday, April 20.

Less than five months away from the start of head coach Mike Elko's inaugural season, the former Duke head coach who holds close ties to the program during his four-year stint as A&M's defensive coordinator (2017-2021), which happened to include helping recruit the Aggie's historic 2022 recruiting class.

2025 five-star athlete Michael Terry III out of San Antonio (TX) made his second unofficial visit to College Station after receiving his offer back in early January, and after several insiders noted only positive returns after meeting with the coaching staff, Terry took to X on Monday announcing that a future official visit to Texas A&M has already been scheduled.

While the specifics regarding his visit date have yet to be revealed, this is a big deal heading into the summer as most 2025 prospects will begin narrowing down their respective program lists.

Standing at 6-3 and 210 pounds, Terry can literally do it all. During his 2023 junior season, he performed as both wide receiver and running back, recording 992 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, paired with 564 receiving yards and ten touchdowns on the year.

According to 247Sports Composite, Terry has continued to rise in the rankings. He is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the No. 1-ranked athlete in the class, and the 8th-ranked prospect in Texas.

