2025 5-Star ATH out of Galveston (TX) slated to visit Texas A&M in the spring

Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be a slam dunk for new head football coach Mike Elko, already acquiring several commitments, including 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins and 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway last weekend.

Elko and his staff will host another batch of 2025 prospects for the third consecutive weekend. However, one of their highly touted targets, 5-star safety Jonah Williams, will reportedly forgo his previously planned visit to College Station this weekend, according to Rivals insider Landyn Rosow.

As one of the premier blue-chip prospects in the cycle, Williams has been in contact with the program ever since Elko took over in late November, already receiving 30-plus offers due to his elite versatility on offense and defense.

During his 2023 junior season at Ball High School, Williams was an absolute nightmare for every opponent he faced, recording 58 tackles (31 solo tackles), four interceptions (three returned for touchdowns) and four tackles for loss. Williams grabbed 20 receptions for 474 yards and 8 touchdowns as a receiver.

2025 five-star ATH Jonah Williams tells

me he will not be visiting A&M this weekend due to his 7on7 tournament in Vegas. Plans to visit in the spring. pic.twitter.com/MzrHY5YLAf — Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) February 2, 2024

According to 247Sports Composite, Williams is currently positioned as the 14th-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 2nd-ranked linebacker prospect, and the 3rd-ranked player in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire