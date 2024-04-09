2025 5-star ATH out of Cleveland (OH) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has already proven his recruiting chops in his first full offseason with the program. After rebuilding Duke's football program in just two years at the helm, he has returned to the Aggies since his days as defensive coordinator from 2017-2021 with the same level of coaching acumen.

Helping recruit several current players from A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class, including starting quarterback Conner Weigman, Elko, and his staff have already secured five commits in the 2025 cycle. As of this week, 2025 five-star athlete/safety Trey McNutt has included the Aggies in his Top 8 program list.

Joining Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, and USC, McNutt is coming off a recent unofficial visit to College Station and is expected to return later this year.

According to 247Sports Composite, McNutt is currently positioned as the 26th-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the No. 1-ranked safety prospect, and the No. 2-ranked prospect out of Ohio.

During his 2023 junior season at Shaker Heights HS, McNutt recorded 61 tackles, two for loss, 12 pass breakups, and a forced fumble on the year while excelling as a wide receiver on offense. McNutt is an exceptional athlete with elite versatility who will only improve as his career progresses.

