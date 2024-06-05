2025 4-star WR Taz Williams Jr. reveals his upcoming commitment date

2025 four-star wide receiver Taz Williams is the most underrated offensive prospect in the 2025 cycle. He possesses the size, speed, and route-running prowess to provide an impact as soon as he steps on campus, no matter which collegiate program he chooses.

On Tuesday, Williams revealed that he will announce his commitment on Saturday, July 13.

With a strong rapport already established with Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his coaching staff, Taz Williams is set to embark on a series of official visits. His journey begins with a visit to College Station on Thursday, June 6, followed by back-to-back visits to Penn State and Michigan over the next two weekends.

In a recent interview with Rivals' Marshall Levenson, Williams noted his close relationship with Texas A&M WR coach Holmon Wiggins, who sees a bright future ahead for the Red Oak, Texas native:

"I've been around him since when he was at Alabama. I had a good relationship with him and then when he got to Texas A&M, it made it much smoother to be honest. I already had a great relationship with Texas A&M already."

Strength on strength provides the Aggies with a clear advantage heading into his visit. Elko is looking to earn his first wide receiver commitment in the 2025 class, which is currently built on defense and the offensive line.

On the field, Williams is coming off his productive 2023 junior season, during which he recorded 80 receptions, 1,251 yards, and 14 touchdowns through the air.

According to 247Sports Composite, Williams is currently ranked 292nd in the 2025 cycle, 36th wide receiver, and 45th in Texas.

