2025 4-star WR out of Pearland (TX) has placed Texas A&M in his final program list

RN_AggiesWire_FB1

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class added its 12th commit on Friday afternoon. Four-star cornerback Adonyss Currie chose the Aggies over several blue-chip programs, including the Texas Longhorns.

Already assembling a highly talented cornerback class, Currie joins four-star CB Cobey Sellers, who committed to the program just two weeks ago out of Pearland, Texas. The Aggies are now on the verge of landing Seller's Shadow Creek HS teammate.

Exciting news for Texas A&M as 2025 four-star wide receiver Jacorey Watson has included the Aggies in his final four program list. This puts Texas A&M in contention with Baylor, Houston, Ole Miss, and Boston College. The anticipation builds as Watson prepares to make his final decision on Sunday, July 2.

So far, Mike Elko and his staff have yet to land a wide receiver in the 2025 cycle, making Watson a high-priority prospect heading into the summer. Texas A&M offered Watson back in January before taking an unofficial visit to College Station the following month.

Just like Sellers, Watson is extremely versatile. During his 2023 junior season, he played quarterback and wide receiver, throwing for 850 yards and ten touchdowns while possessing the speed and quickness to transition to receiver at the next level easily.

According to 247Sports, Watson is currently the 60th-ranked wide receiver prospect in the cycle and the 61st-ranked prospect in Texas.

https://twitter.com/jacoreywatson1/status/1794051792327581811?s=61&t=2Yo58rhSn440zzgQFQLGVA

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star WR out of Pearland (TX) has placed Texas A&M in his final program list