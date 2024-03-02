2025 4-Star WR out of Milton (GA) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has a lot on his plate, but in just three months on the job, recruiting some of the top athletes in the Lone State State has not been an issue in the slightest.

With the 2025 recruiting cycle in full swing, Elko and his staff have already acquired three out of four total commits in the class, most recently landing 4-star running back Deondrae “Tiger” Riden out of DeSoto, Texas. Looking to add more wide receiver talent with future departures after the 2024 season, The Aggies have made 2025 4-star WWR CJ Wiley’s Top 10 program list.

Wiley, who hails from Milton, Georgia, has received over 40 offers but will now focus on LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, USC, and Texas A&M.

Standing at 6-4 and weighing over 190 pounds, Wiley inherited his size from his Father, former All SEC LSU defensive end Chuck Wiley, who spend six years in the NFL. The younger Wiley is an absolute mismatch on the outside, recording 68 receptions for 1,473 receiving yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns on the year.

According to 247Sports Composite, Wiley is currently positioned as the 210th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 25th-ranked wide receiver, and the 31st-ranked prospect in Georgia.

