2025 4-star WR out of Hitchcock (Texas) has received a prediction to land with Texas A&M

On paper, it was a highly succesful weekend for head coach Mike Elko and his staff, as one the most important recruiting weekends has come and gone, resulting in progress being made with several priority prospects in the 2025 cycle.

Outside of five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, four-star WR Kelshaun Johnson also represented the offense this weekend out of Hitchcock, Texas, bringing a ton of versatility, speed, and notable up-field acceleration that consistently jumps off the screen when watching his film.

Back in April, Texas A&M WR coach Holmon Wiggins visited Johnson while also setting up his official visit. He finally made his way to College Station to take in the sights and spend time with some of the 2025 Aggie commits who have continued to sell what the program has to offer.

Previously an overwhelming favorite to land Johnson's commitment, Texas is now competing with Texas A&M as On3's Steve Wiltfong has submitted his prediction for the Aggies to land Johnson after this weekend, which is a major development.

According to 247Sports, Johnson is currently ranked 197th among prospects in the 2025 class, 7th among wide receiver prospects, and 27th among prospects in Texas.

Steve Wiltfong has entered a prediction in favor of the Aggies for four-star Kelshaun Johnson.



The Hitchcock standout playmaker was previously labeled as a “heavy Texas lean” before his visit to College Station this weekend.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/oBXHGFL8Xq — Jaxson Callaway (AT) (@AggiesToday) June 9, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star WR out of Hitchcock (Texas) has received a prediction to land with Texas A&M