2025 4-star WR out of Fulshear (TX) will visit Texas A&M this weekend

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is respectable, with four commits, including several four-star defenders. Four-star running back Deondrae "Tiger" Riden is the most recent commit, carrying a ton of potential for the Aggies' new coaching regime.

This weekend, Elko and his staff are set to host a long list of 2025 prospects, which could lead to one or more potential commitments if things go as planned. According to Rivals' Landyn Rosow, Aggie legacy and four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh will join that visitors list this weekend.

It's no secret that A&M is determined to keep Marsh in the family. After taking an unofficial visit to College Station back in January, the feeling is mutual; recently, Marsh expressed his admiration for Mike Elko's attention to detail in an interview with On3:

“Getting to talk to both of those guys just impressed me more by the type of people they are and what they have planned for the program,” Marsh stated to On3.“The biggest thing I could see was just the attention to detail and the way they are just way more approachable and easier to talk to. My biggest takeaway from the visit was that they plan to come in and make some big changes for the good of Texas A&M football.”

On the field, Marsh has improved every season. He has already recorded 2,414 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in three varsity seasons while coming off his most productive season yet, netting 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air.

Standing at a solid 6-1 and 173 pounds, Marsh possesses the game-breaking speed, soft hands, and impressive catch radius needed to excel at the next level. The fact that former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was late to the game in terms of offering Marsh was just another indictment on his lack of insight regarding Aggie legacies in recruiting.

https://twitter.com/rivalslandyn/status/1773844123377643812?s=61&t=MJperNYrzsMCl7M_IA-bRA

According to 247Sports Composite, Andrew Marsh is currently ranked as the 61st-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 12th-ranked player in Texas, and the 8th-ranked wide receiver.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star WR out of Fulshear (TX) will visit Texas A&M this weekend