2025 4-Star WR Emmanuel Choice projected to land with Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners look to be closing in on another wide receiver prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. The Sooners already have Elijah Thomas, Gracen Harris, and, most recently, Marcus Harris committed for 2025. Oklahoma also appears to be the favorite for four-star prospect Cortez Mills.

But on Saturday, the Sooners were predicted to land another four-star wide receiver. This time, Emmanuel Choice out of Lancaster, Texas. Brandon Drumm of OUInsider and Rivals issued a Rivals Futurecast favoring the Sooners late Saturday night.

Choice is considered a four-star prospect by On3 and is the No. 36 wide receiver in the class. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Choice has the size to be an big-time player at the collegiate level. He’s got good athleticism and displays fantastic body control when playing the ball in the air.

He holds offers from 23 Power Four programs, including notable schools like Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, USC, Tennessee, and Texas.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire