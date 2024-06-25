2025 4-star WR out of Cibolo (TX) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 5 program list

Within Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class, nearly every position has been addressed outside of wide receiver until three-star WR Tristan Newman's commitment became official on Monday afternoon, which could signal more receiver commitments soon.

Adding to the intrigue, another promising 2025 prospect, four-star wide receiver Jalen Cooper from Cibolo (TX), has unveiled his exclusive program list. Following an official visit to College Station this past weekend, Cooper has now included the Aggies in his top 5, alongside Kansas, Baylor, Kansas State, and SMU.

While some coaches may completely focus on traits over production, Cooper excels in the latter while also standing at 6'2" and 165 pounds with room to grow. On the field, Cooper was one of the best wide receivers in Texas, recording 68 receptions for 1,661 yards and 23(!) touchdowns, all while averaging nearly 25 yards per catch on the year.

From a speed perspective, Cooper recorded 23.13 and 23.42 200-meter dash times during his junior season, which translated to route running and seven-level speed on the gridiron.

According to 247Sports, Cooper is currently positioned as the 61st-ranked wide receiver and 59th-ranked prospect in Texas.

