2025 4-star wide receiver schedules a visit to LSU

One of the top wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class, and a player who is ranked as the No. 12 player overall in his class, has locked in a visit to LSU.

Kaliq Lockett will visit Baton Rouge on April 12 after he takes visits to Florida State (March 9), Penn State (March 14) and Ohio State (March 23). There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Lockett but the Texas Longhorns are a 35% favorite to land him per On3.

As far as the 2025 recruiting class goes, Brian Kelly is cooking right now. The class is ranked as the No. 2 class in the country. The class already has a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback, wide receiver, and running back in that class. The Tigers are also in the mix for the No. 1 safety in the class as well. It’s shaping up to be one of the best recruiting classes in LSU history, but we are still a long way from reaching the finish line for that class.

Coveted 4-star WR Kaliq Lockett will visit FSU, Penn State, Ohio State and LSU this spring, he tells @samspiegs‼️ Read: https://t.co/UCc4GGmtMd pic.twitter.com/K1y3RmXmzM — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 13, 2024

