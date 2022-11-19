2025 4-Star Wide receiver Winston Watkins de-commits from Texas A&M

On Friday afternoon, 2025 4-Star wide receiver prospect Winston Watkins out of the prestigious IMG Academy, had been committed to Texas A&M since December 20th of last year, until reopening his recruitment and officially de-committing from the program today.

Coming as a surprise to many, Watkins had been a vocal supporter of the Aggies since announcing his commitment in December, while hoping to be a stalworth player on offenses for the future offense. Now, being realistic, many could also see this coming, as Watkins is years away from playing at the collegiate level, every blue blood program now has its chance to make its pitch whether it’s purely football related, or a mixture of NIL incentives and campus life. Was it Texas A&M’s poor play on the field this season that led to his de-commitment? Who knows, but it certainly didn’t help.

My recruitment is 100% OPEN! Where should i go ? pic.twitter.com/6hWQZ8tTcy — Winston Watkins Jr. (@winstonwatkins_) November 18, 2022

The good news? As you can see in his statement above, Texas A&M remains a top option for the future superstar, so in essence, the Aggies recruiting staff should have seen this coming, and have ample opportunity to continue pursuing Watkins as several coaching changes within the program are becoming more and more probable by the day. Good luck young man!

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire