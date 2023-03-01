2025 4-star tight end includes Penn State in top 11 schools

The recruiting grind never stops in college football. While the main focus has shifted to the 2024 recruiting class, younger prospects across the country are in communication with coaches and taking campus visits.

Davon Mitchell is the number one ranked tight-end prospect out of the 2025 class. 247Sports has the California recruit ranked 29th in the entire country. At 6′ 3″ and 220 pounds, he is a highly coveted player and received about 30 offers from schools across the nation.

On February 24, Mitchell cut his list down to 11 schools.

Those on his list include Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, USC, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Being that Mitchell is a 2025 recruit, there is still a long way to go in his recruitment.

He told Chad Simmons of On3, “it’s most definitely about relationships, development.”

When asked about the teams on his list Mitchell said, “at the end, I will pick one of those 11 schools, for sure. These schools are the schools that communicate with me a lot. We talk a lot and build relationships.”

Because it’s so early in the recruiting process, Mitchell has only visited Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

He is scheduled to visit Penn State in mid-March.

On3’s recruiting predictor machine currently lists Oklahoma with the best odds of landing him. According to their tool, the Sooners have a 44.1% chance of landing Mitchell, while Alabama sits at 13.6%. Both Texas and A&M have a 5.9% chance.

As it stands right now, On3 is giving Penn State a less than 1% to land the 4-star recruit.

That’s not too surprising given Mitchell hasn’t visited the campus and seen the program in person. The good news is Penn State is in the final 11, giving themselves a shot at landing the coveted recruit.

He also told Simmons, “I want to go somewhere that’s gonna develop me, get me to the next level, to the league. Those are the most important things right now.”

Recently, Penn State has put three tight ends in the NFL, Jesse James, Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki. Brenton Strange got invited to the NFL Combine and could be a late round draft pick in the 2023 draft.

Penn State certainly has the pedigree to fit what Mitchell is looking for in a college program. We’ll see if his visit to State College can put Penn State further up his rankings.

