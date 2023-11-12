2025 4-star TE Ryan Ghea commits to Auburn

For the third time this week, Hugh Freeze and Auburn football have landed a key recruit. This time it was 2025 four-star tight end Ryan Ghea, who announced his commitment Sunday afternoon on social media.

Originally planning to commit in February, Ghea has visited Auburn six times this season, including his most recent trip on Nov. 7 and decided to go ahead and announce his pledge earlier than planned.

He is Auburn’s third commit in the past three days. Laquan Robinson, the No. 1 JUCO safety, committed on Friday and four-star edge Jamonta Waller flipped from Florida on Saturday after Auburn’s dominant win over Arkansas.

Ghea is from Alpharetta, Georgia and is Auburn’s sixth commit in the 2025 cycle, giving the Tigers the No. 5 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

He quickly became one of Ben Aigamaua’s top targets in the cycle and the Tigers did not shy away from letting him know that.

“It means a lot to me. It means once again that I am a priority to them and they think that I can be a part of their program and make an impact,” Ghea told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “I think he’s (Freeze) a great coach, great guy, great family man and he’s turning this program back to where it should be.”

He is the No. 308 overall player and No. 15 tight end in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 35 player from Georgia.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire