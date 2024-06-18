RN_AggiesWire-copy

Just three days ago, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class continued to gain ground as Mike Elko and his staff hosted another talented list of future prospects, including another tight end who looks like a potentially perfect fit in new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's system.

As we eagerly await the 2024 season to witness Klein's offensive play-calling prowess, it's clear that the tight end position will play a pivotal role. The recent commitment of 2025 four-star TE Kiotti Armstrong to the program on Friday night is a testament to the growing strength and potential of Texas A&M's football team.

Joining Armstrong in College Station last week, four-star TE Chase Loftin out of Omaha, Nebraska, took his first official visit to Texas A&M this year. The incoming Millard South HS senior stands at an impressive 6'6" and 215 pounds with some room to grow.

Set to visit Nebraska this weekend, Loftin spoke to TTJH Sports after his Aggie OV, as Elko and his offensive staff have reportedly made significant strides with the Midwest product:

“They showed me that I was a huge priority to them! They are a big time program and on the rise!”

Like many future tight end prospects, Loftin has logged plenty of snaps as an outside X receiver. He possesses above-average footwork and route-running ability, but he does most of his receiving damage in the seam.

According to 247Sports, Loftin is currently the 25th-ranked tight end in the 2025 class and the second-ranked prospect in Nebraska.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star TE out of Omaha (NE) recently visited Texas A&M