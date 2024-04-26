2025 4-star TE out of Jasper (TX) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class will continue to grow as the months roll on. The spring season is over, and a busy summer of scheduled visits from a plethora of elite 2025 prospects, including four-star tight end and Jasper, Texas native Kiotti Armstrong, will follow.

New Aggies head coach Mike Elko knows that an offense must load up at the tight end position to avoid succumbing to mismatches in the passing game while holding up in the running game. Focusing on future depth, Elko and his staff received good news: Kiotti Armstrong has included Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list.

Armstrong's Top 10 program list is a testament to the fierce competition in the recruitment process. Alongside Texas A&M, he has also considered powerhouses such as Florida State, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Texas, Mississippi State, Baylor, and Ole Miss. Armstrong has already made several unofficial visits to College Station, with another official visit scheduled for June 13.

On the field, Armstrong is one of the best athletes in the country, with the potential to play on the defensive line or offensive line at the next level if he chooses to do so. Standing at an imposing 6-6 and 250 pounds, Armstrong recorded just 268 receiving yards during his 2023 junior season but hauled in 9 touchdowns on the year.

According to 247Sports, Armstrong is currently positioned as the 65th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 3rd-ranked tight end, and the 12th-ranked prospect in Texas.

