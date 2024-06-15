2025 4-star TE out of Jasper (TX) has committed to Texas A&M

AggiesWire_CMTD_FB

Boom! Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has added its 14th commitment in the cycle. Four-star do-it-all tight end Kiotti Armstrong, out of Jasper, Texas, has announced his intentions, choosing the Aggies over rival Texas in one of the more significant recruiting wins of the offseason.

Coincidentally, or maybe not at all, Armstrong visited Texas A&M on Thursday, and by all accounts, that was the most effective campus visit thus far. Overall, his commitment couldn't have come at a better time, as an official visit to Texas is set for next weekend, and the Longhorns will look to gain ground, now solidly in second place.

On the field, Armstrong is one of the best athletes in the country, with the potential to play on the defensive line or offensive line at the next level if he chooses to do so. Standing at an imposing 6-6 and 250 pounds, Armstrong recorded just 268 receiving yards during his 2023 junior season but hauled in 9 touchdowns on the year.

With new offensive coordinator Collin Klein implementing his tight end-heavy scheme this season, Armstrong can unlock his full potential at the position once he steps on campus in 2025.

According to 247Sports, Armstrong is currently positioned as the 76th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 3rd-ranked tight end, and the 14th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star TE out of Jasper (TX) has committed to Texas A&M