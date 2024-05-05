2025 4-star TE out of Goodland (KS) visited Texas A&M this weekend

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is expected to steadily grow this summer starting next month as head coach Mike Elko and his staff will host a number of high-profile prospects. However, the work has already begun since the start of the year.

This weekend, a pair of 2025 prospects with extremely bright futures made their way to College Station, including four-star tight end Linkon Cure, one of the top athletes out of Goodland, Kansas. Coming off his recent visit in late March, it looks like things are progressively heating up with the summer approaching.

Linkon Cure has long been on the radar of Kansas State, but new Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein has changed the game. Klein, who previously served as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, has played a significant role in bringing the Aggies into the mix of his recruitment.

On the field, Cure possesses wide receiver-like separation skills. Standing at 6-6 and weighing just over 220 pounds, Cure's future lies at the tight end position, especially as a hybrid receiver split out wide in Klein's offense, which will be tight end heavy with a dose of 12 personnel.

According to 247Sports Composite, Cure is currently the 27th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the second-ranked tight end, and the second-ranked prospect in Kansas.

Linkon Cure was also joined by his brother Leyton Cure, a tight end for Fort Hays State. TexAgs' Ryan Brauninger noted that another official visit this summer is in the works.

