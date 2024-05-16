2025 4-star TE out of Goodland (KS) will visit Texas A&M next month

With June fast approaching, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is on the verge of adding several key prospects with a bevy of official visits lined up for the first weekend in June, including four-star tight end Linkon Cure out of Goodland, Kansas.

Cure has been on the Aggies' radar since new offensive coordinator Collin Klein joined Mike Elko's staff earlier this year. The former Kansas State OC has already developed a consistent relationship with the standout athlete.

After visiting Texas A&M earlier this month, Cure has now set up three visits this summer, starting with College Station on June 7, Oregon on June 14, and Kansas State on June 21, according to 247Sports' Tom Loy.

On the field, Cure possesses wide receiver-like separation skills. Standing at 6-6 and weighing just over 220 pounds, Cure's future lies at the tight end position, especially as a hybrid receiver split out wide in Klein's offense, which will be tight end heavy with a dose of 12 personnel.

According to 247Sports Composite, Cure is currently the 27th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the second-ranked tight end, and the second-ranked prospect in Kansas.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star TE out of Goodland (KS) will visit Texas A&M next month