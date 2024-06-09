2025 4-star safety Faheem Delane commits to Ohio State football

Ohio State is not done building its 2025 defensive backs class.

After adding five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord, four-star safety Faheem Delane announced Sunday that he would commit to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over programs such as Alabama, LSU, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

Delane, nearly 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds out of Olney, Maryland, is ranked as the No. 34 player in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 2 safety and the top-ranked Maryland prospect.

“Really, if you asked ‘What’s the difference’ besides the physical part of it — having the size and speed and athletic ability — he’s got just great football instincts,” Our Lady Good Counsel High School football coach Andy Stefanelli said. “And you can’t teach that.”

Delane is Ohio State's third safety commitment of the 2025 class along with four-star DeShawn Stewart and three-star Cody Haddad.

Delane held his official visit at Ohio State June 7-9.

Recruit Faheem Delane visits Ohio Stadium the day of the Ohio State, Michigan State football game on Nov. 11, 2023.

Ohio State last landed the top prospect in Maryland in 2017 with five-star defensive end Chase Young.

Delane's brother is Mansoor Delane: a cornerback at Virginia Tech who was a freshman All-American in 2022.

Recruit Faheem Delane (left) and brother Mansoor Delane, a defensive back at Virginia Tech, visit Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Delane, out of Our Lady Good Counsel High School, is Ohio State's first Maryland commit in the 2025 class. Four-star cornerback Blake Woodby (Baltimore) de-committed from OSU's 2025 class.

Ohio State defensive end Mitchell Melton also attended Our Lady Good Counsel High School. He was a four-star signee in the 2020 class.

Ohio State's 2025 class has nine defensive players: Sanchez, Offord, Delane, Stewart, Haddad, four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis, four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford, four-star defensive lineman London Merritt and three-star linebacker Eli Lee.

Faheem Delane commitment analysis: What it means for Ohio State

For Ohio State, the pitch for defensive backs in 2025 has been for them to join a crowded room and become better players based on those around you. It's a pitch that seems to be working.

“If you want to play and put that work in, win it all, come to Ohio,” Sanchez told the Dispatch shortly after his commitment.

Delane fits that bill.

He's the second-ranked safety in the 2025 class behind Ohio five-star and Ohio State legacy Trey McNutt. He's the third safety in the class along with Stewart and Haddad.

But to Ohio State, it's a major win for Matt Guerrieri, who returned to the Buckeyes after a stint with Indiana as an defensive coordinator. It's his first foray into major recruiting, especially for a player that was highly coveted by LSU, Oregon, Maryland and others.

Ohio State's safety class is seemingly full with three members. But with Ohio native McNutt still available, the Buckeyes may not be done recruiting defensive backs.

