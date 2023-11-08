2025 4-Star Safety out of Alabama places Texas A&M in his Top 12 program list

Despite the pressure surrounding Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher’s future with the program, as the sixth-year head coach is likely to return in 2024, the battle for future recruits never ends, as the 2025 recruiting class has begun to take shape.

With only one 2025 commit thus far, Fisher and his staff have a ton of work ahead of them to continue creating relationships ahead of next summer, as future visits will begin to take shape.

Garnering some attention this week, 2025 four-star safety Anquon Fegans has released his Top 12 program list, which includes Alabama, Oregon, Clemson, LSU, USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports, Fegans is currently positioned as the 21st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 2nd-ranked safety, and the 5th-ranked player in Alabama. Coming from a highly athletic family background, Fegan’s brother, Tre’Quon, is currently a sophomore cornerback at USC.

NEWS: Elite 2025 Safety Anquon Fegans is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 185 S from Oxford, AL is ranked as a Top 35 Recruit in ‘25 (No. 3 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/2pjTD2fzdF pic.twitter.com/C4CDjqeoLM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2023

As a varsity starter since his 2021 freshman season at Thompson High School in Alabaster (AL), Fegans has recorded 117 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and 11 interceptions during his freshman and 2022 sophomore seasons as he continues to develop as a versatile safety prospect with speed coverage ability to move into the nickel corner spot.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire