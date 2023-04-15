2025 4-star RB puts Penn State in his top 10 list

While all eyes are on the burgeoning 2024 class that has jumped into the top 10 in 247Sports’ national rankings, recruiting work is already underway for the 2025 class.

There have already been two commitments for the class of 2025, one offensive tackle and one safety. This puts them at number four nationally and first in the Big Ten in the 247Sports early rankings. With these players going into their junior year of high school this fall, it’s going to be a long recruitment process for many of these prospects.

However, that doesn’t mean players aren’t committing to their favorite schools or cutting down their lists to focus on a smaller number of programs recruiting them.

On Friday, Gideon Davidson, one of the top running backs in the 2025 class, trimmed his list to 10 schools with Penn State making the list.

Other programs included are Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, USC, Tennessee, Colorado and Iowa State.

Davidson is a 5’11” 185 pound running back from Virginia. On3 has him listed as the 57th best player in his class, but 247Sports has him as the number one running back in the country.

Virginia has historically been a recruiting hotbed for Penn State and could give them a leg up over the other schools on his list.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine had Liberty, Virginia and Virginia Tech as the three most likely to land Davidson, but those schools did not make his top 10. Prior to his announcement, Penn State was given a 5.6% chance to get the coveted running back.

When speaking with Hayes Fawcett of On3, he said, “How can any rb not be interested in Penn State? Coach Franklin has visited me twice and he is easy to connect with. Coach AP is from forest Virginia my home town. He is a legend here. Be pretty cool to play under him. Two rbs over 1k yards last year. Wow. And they are known for putting rb players in the league.”

Davidson has visited Penn State once with his solo visit coming back in 2021.

