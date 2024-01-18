2025 4-Star RB out of Mater Dei (CA) will visit Texas A&M this month

Outside of 2024, five-star athlete and Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey’s official announcement is on Feb. 7; Aggies head coach Mike Elko has shifted his focus to the 2025 recruiting class, knowing that earlier he can his staff can develop relationships within the cycle, the better they have of securing commitments as soon as spring hits.

Looking to upgrade at nearly every position group for the future, it has been confirmed that 2025 four-star RB Jordon Davison out of Mater Dei (CA) will, according to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, take a visit to College Station on Saturday, Jan. 27, just a week after he is slated to visit rival Texas the previous weekend.

According to 247Sports Composite, Davison is currently positioned as the 44th-ranked player in the class, the 2nd-ranked running back, and the 4th-ranked player in California as he heads into his final season at the prestigious Mater Dei.

In 11 games last season, Davison ran for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns, just a year removed from accumulating 1,514 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground during his 2022 sophomore campaign, averaging 116 rushing yards per contest.

Five-star RB Jordon Davison from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei hitting the road@OB_JasonS / @mbpRivals pic.twitter.com/vAQL622lAy — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 16, 2024

Still yet to sign a prospect in the cycle, Davison joins a long list of potential “head to head” recruiting battles with the Texas Longhorns, who will officially join the SEC next season.

