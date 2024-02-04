2025 4-star RB out of DeSoto (TX) plans to return to Texas A&M

After another successful weekend hosting a plethora of 2025 and 2026 prospects, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko’s influence on the program has clearly taken shape as the new regime looks to create lasting relationships to build toward the future.

One of said weekend visitors, 2025 4-star running back Deondrae Riden, has been on the Aggies’ radar for quite some time, getting to know Elko and his staff for the past two days and in a recent interview with TexAgs’ Jason Howell, the feeling is mutual.

“I’ll definitely be back.”

Back in September, Riden had begun to narrow his list of possible future collegiate destinations, including USC, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas, Ole Miss, SMU, and Texas A&M. Needing to continue adding talent in the backfield every recruiting cycle due to the ever-growing transfer portal; this is a solid first step in creating a positive relationship.

During his 2023 junior season at Desoto (TX), Riden, who already displays excellent vision and footwork with incredible balance while evading defenders, produced at a high level with 137 attempts for 1,023 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

According to 247Sports, Riden is currently positioned as the 15th-ranked running back and the 33rd-ranked player in Texas. Texas A&M currently has three commits in the 2025 class: 3-star IOL Joshua Moses, 4-star LB Kelvion Riggins and 4-star CB Deyjhon Pettaway.

