2025 4-Star RB from Desoto, Texas has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list

For Texas A&M, recruiting has been head coach Jimbo Fisher’s bread and butter during his tenure with the program, and even though the results on the field have yet to match the talent he’s bringing in, denying his recruiting acumen is an exercise in futility.

Set to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday, 2024 five-star wide receiver and Aggie commit Cameron Coleman and four-star defensive lineman Soloman Williams will attend the matchup. Still, aside from the remaining prospects in the 2024 cycle, we’re slowly shifting the focus to 2025.

On Thursday, 2025 four-star running back Deondre “Tiger” Rider released his Top 10 program list, including USC, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas, Ole Miss, SMU, and Texas A&M.

Amid his 2023 junior season at Desoto (TX), Riden, who already displays excellent vision and footwork with incredible balance while evading defenders, produced at a high level in 2022 with 1,354 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground on 199 attempts.

According to 247Sports, Riden is currently positioned as the 12th-ranked running back and the 24th-ranked player in Texas. Three-star IOL Joshua Moses is the only commit in Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class.

