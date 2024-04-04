2025 4-Star RB out of Cleveland (OH) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has added another highly-touted prospect to the fold. On Wednesday morning, 4-star defensive lineman Landon Rink committed to the program. The Texas Longhorns legacy is now the fifth commit in the cycle.

With 4-star RB Deondrae "Tiger" Riden the lone playmaker committed to the class, head coach Mike Elko is hard at work recruiting several other running back prospects, including 4-star Ohio product Marquise Davis out of Cleveland Heights.

This week, Davis, who received an offer from A&M on Feb. 1, released his initial Top 10 program list, which includes the Aggies alongside Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Standing at 6-0 and 190 pounds, Davis played both ways during his sophomore and junior seasons, performing at safety on defense. Davis possesses the speed, agility, and upfield burst on tape, while his defensive background aids his instinctual running style.

During his 2023 junior campaign, Davis was a scoring and tackling machine. He racked up 2,228 rushing yards, including 8.8 yards per carry and 35 touchdowns on offense. On defense, he recorded 63 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions, and four pass breakups.

According to 247Sports Composite, Davis is currently positioned as the 172nd-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the 13th-ranked running back, and the 7th-ranked prospect in Ohio.

