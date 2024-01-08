2025 4-Star QB out of Maryland has placed Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko might have dethroned Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin at the “transfer portal king” after landing 19 players from the transfer total, including 10 players since Thursday. Shifting to the 2025 recruiting class, Elko’s first as the Aggie’s HC, one of the top signal callers, has narrowed his program list to eight as of last week.

2025 four-star quarterback Malik Washington, who is entering his senior season at Archbishop Spalding in Severn, Maryland, released his Top 8 program list, which includes Maryland, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Penn State, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports, Washington is currently positioned as the 20th-ranked quarterback and the 6th-ranked player in Maryland. It is coming off his impressive 2023 junior campaign, throwing for 2,093 yards, 21 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, including six rushing touchdowns on the year.

With just one commit in the 2025 cycle, adding a talented future duel-threat signal caller like Malik Washington would go a long way in landing a bevy of talented prospects moving forward.

