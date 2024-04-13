Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is predicted to land two commitments, as four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star offensive tackle Marcus Garcia are set to make their announcements on Sunday afternoon.

Longstreet's decision will likely come down to the Aggies or the Auburn Tigers, whom he visited last weekend during the program's spring game.

While Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is undoubtedly known for his offensive background, specifically quarterback development, new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's hire of former Kansas State OC Collin Klein to the same position is certainly intriguing for a player who could thrive in his system in the near future.

According to On3's recruiting prediction machine, Texas A&M has a convincing 97.8% chance of landing with the program. Longstreet is currently positioned as the 51st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the sixth-ranked quarterback, and the second-ranked prospect in California.

On Saturday, an official time for Longstreet's announcement was revealed. The incoming senior will reveal his future choice at 2:00 p.m. PT (noon CT) on Sunday, April 14, and the event will take place on 247Sports' YouTube Channel.

https://twitter.com/gregbiggins/status/1779217623894614119?s=61&t=rRgdpmWC5HJxX1srdTqprA

With one of the strongest arms in the 2025 class, Longstreet's memorable 2023 junior season at Centennial HS in Corona (CA) included 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions through the air, including 645 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star QB Husan Longstreet's commitment time as been announced