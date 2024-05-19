2025 4-star QB and Aggie commit will visit Texas A&M next month

Ahead of a busy recruiting summer, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff have done a heck of a job this offseason, already landing eleven prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, led by four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet.

Mark your calendars for next month, as a prestigious list of high-priority 2025 prospects is set to grace College Station during the first weekend in June. Among them is Husan Longstreet, who will be making his second campus visit since the Maroon & White spring game in late April, According to Rivals Landyn Rosow, adding to the weekend's excitement.

For those wondering why this is important, since he is already committed, nothing is set in stone until early signing day at the end of the year. Know that every blue blood program still attempts to sway his final decision heading into his senior year.

With one of the strongest arms in the 2025 class, Longstreet's memorable 2023 junior season at Centennial HS in Corona (CA) included 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions through the air, including 645 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

According to 247Sports, Longstreet is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 5th-ranked quarterback, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in California.

