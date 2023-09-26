2025 4-Star OT out of Mesquite, TX places Texas A&M in his Top 12 program list

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is all but set outside of several high-priority prospects remaining, including five-star WR/CB 2024 5-Star WR and Aggie recruiting target is set to commit late next week and will announce his commitment decision on Thursday, Sept. 28.

While Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is focused on Texas A&M’s upcoming matchup vs. Arkansas, one member of the vaunted 2025 recruiting cycle has already released his preliminary school list, as four-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers has plenty of interest in nearly every blue-blood program in the country.

On Monday, Rogers released his Top 12 program list, which includes Michigan, Florida, USC, Texas, LSU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, TCU, Mississippi State, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports Composite, Rogers is currently positioned as the 37th-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 5th-ranked offensive tackle, and the 7th-ranked player in Texas in the midst of his senior season at Horn High School in Mesquite (TX). Standing at a hulking 6-6 305 pounds, Rogers received his offer from Texas A&M in early May, with a potential visit to College Station likely being scheduled soon.

Rogers plays to his size in the run in the run game, possessing adequate footwork and speed in his get-offs, punishing defenders with his forceful drive blocks. However, he plays too upright in pass protection and must utilize leverage to reach his full potential.

