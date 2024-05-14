2025 4-star OT out of Mesquite (TX) places Texas A&M in his Top 8

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is already built in the trenches. Head coach Mike Elko and his staff, most notably offensive line coach Adam Cushing, have landed four O-line prospects, including two highly touted Dallas, Forth Worth products.

Looking to keep the momentum going this summer, we at Aggies Wire recently reported that early next month Texas A&M will host five of the top prospects in the 2025 cycle, including four-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, who stands at a whopping 6-8 and 315 pounds.

With a staggering 40 offers on the table, Lamont Rogers has taken a significant step in his recruitment journey. He recently unveiled his Top 8 program list, a carefully considered selection that includes SMU, Missouri, Texas, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and, of course, Texas A&M.

Dripping with potential, Rogers has been a man amongst boys during his career at Horn HS in Mesquite, Texas. He mauls defenders in the run game, possessing adequate footwork. His hand placement will continue to improve in pass protection.

According to 247Sports Composite, Rogers is currently positioned as the 45th-ranked prospect in the class, the 6th-ranked offensive tackle, and the 11th-ranked prospect in Texas.

https://twitter.com/thelamontrogers/status/1790090108026212540?s=61&t=oO4I2djbN-y9pcxNMhOweA

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star OT out of Mesquite (TX) places Texas A&M in his Top 8