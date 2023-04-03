2025 4-star OT Mason Short makes commitment

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit Mason Short has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to massive in-state offensive tackle back in April 2022 and were in the mix for Short. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 70 player in the class of 2025. Short is considered the No. 6 offensive tackle and the No. 8 player in Georgia.

The four-star has an upcoming visit planned with Alabama on April 15. He recently visited Florida State and Florida.

Mason Short plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a sophomore.

Nick Saban and Alabama currently have commitments from two recruits in the class of 2025. The Crimson Tide have the second-ranked class of 2025 in the country behind the Georgia Bulldogs. It is still very early in the process for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The talented offensive tackle announced his commitment to Alabama via Twitter:

More!

UGA football offers 5-star DB Naeem Offord No. 1 OT plans visit with UGA, Michigan, and others Kirby Smart details what he values the most from quarterbacks 7 Georgia Bulldogs go in 4-round NFL mock draft Former Georgia basketball assistant takes head coach job with USF

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire