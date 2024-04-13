2025 4-star OT Marcus Garcia has announced his commitment time

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is predicted to land two commitments, as four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star offensive tackle Marcus Garcia are set to make their announcements on Sunday afternoon.

While Longstreet's future is still unknown due to his recent and potentially influential visit to Auburn last weekend, Garcia has been trending toward the Aggies for the last month, and according to On3's recruiting prediction machine, Texas A&M has a 94.6% chance at landing the Denton, Texas product.

On Saturday, Garcia revealed on X that his announcement is now set for 3:00 p.m. CT, which will be streamed on his Instagram account (@mmarcusgarciaa).

On tape, Garcia consistently takes advantage of his 6-5 270-pound frame, starting at right tackle throughout his career at Denton HS, while dominating in the run game.

However, suppose he plans to stay at right tackle once he enters college. In that case, Garcia must continue developing his footwork and hand placement as a pass protector, but this is always the case for nearly every high school-level tackle.

According to On3, Garcia is the 171st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 10th-ranked interior offensive lineman, and the 30th-ranked prospect in Texas.

