2025 4-star OT Marcus Garcia has announced his commitment date

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is very close to adding two more prospects to the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class. Four-star offensive tackle Marcus Garcia, who received a prediction to land with the program last week, just announced his commitment date for later this month.

On Sunday, Garcia revealed that just a week from today, on Sunday, April 14, the talented Denton, Texas native will choose between Nebraska, Arkansas, Michigan, Penn State, Florida, and Texas A&M. Garcia is set to take an official visit to College Station on June 6.

Last week, Elko added a commitment from 2025 4-star defensive lineman Ladon Rink, becoming the fifth prospect to join the cycle and the second to announce that he will shut down the remainder of his recruiting visits outside of A&M, joining fellow defensive commit, four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins.

On tape, Garcia consistently takes advantage of his 6-5 270-pound frame, starting at right tackle throughout his career at Denton HS, dominating in the run game. At the same time, his pass protection skill set will continue to improve.

According to 247Sports, Garcia is the 38th-ranked offense tackle in the 2025 recruiting class and the 59th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Note: Another favorite to land with the Aggies is 2025 five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who will also announce his commitment on April 14.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire