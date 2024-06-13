2025 4-star OT out of Houston (TX) places Texas A&M in his Top 9 program list

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's hiring of new offensive line coach Adam Cushing might be one of the best offseason hires. The veteran assistant followed Elko from Duke after two seasons in North Carolina.

While Cushing's inaugural 2024 season will prove that he can, in fact, fix the Aggie's offensive line issues that plagued the program during the 2023 season, his ability on the recruiting trail, this offseason has been nothing short of elite, helping land commitments from five OL prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

With several priority prospects recently visiting College Station, including 2025 five-star OL Michael Fasusi, A&M is now officially in the running for four-star offensive tackle Dramodd Odoms out of Houston, Texas, who placed the Aggies in his Top 9 program list this week.

Joining Texas A&M in his initial program list includes Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, SMU, Missouri, Oregon, Purdue, and Mississippi State.

Standing at 6-6 and nearly 280 pounds, Odom is a physically gifted left tackle prospect with a ton of upside as a pass protector due to his wide base and lateral agility. At his current playing state, the incoming Lamar HS senior is a physical run blocker when he makes his way downfield.

So far, Odom has lined up official visits to Ole Miss and Mississippi State for the next two weekends. According to 247Sports, Odom is currently positioned as the 56th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 7th-ranked offensive tackle prospect, and the 9th-ranked prospect in Texas.

