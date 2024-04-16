2025 4-star OT out of Cypress (TX) has received a prediction to land with Texas A&M

As I've already stated multiple times this week, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has reached a state of momentum after landing two high-profile prospects, four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star offensive tackle Marcus Garcia, on Sunday afternoon.

Amid the Aggies' spring practice period and just five days away from the annual Maroon & White spring game, head coach Mike Elko, once ahead, hosted a bevy of 2025 prospects last weekend and has now received a new prediction to land another offensive lineman in the cycle.

According to On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, 2025 four-star offensive tackle Jonte Newman out of Brideland HS in Cypress (TX), the same program that produced current Aggies' starting quarterback Conner Weigman, is now a favorite to land with Texas A&M, holding 91.9% lean towards the Aggies in On3's prediction machine.

As the starting left tackle during Bridgeland's 2023 campaign, Newman has been a stalwart in the trenches, standing at 6-4 and north of 247 pounds while possessing the athleticism, strength and footwork to thrive at the next level.

According to On3's industry ranking, Newman is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle and the 29th-ranked prospect in Texas. Newman is coming off an unofficial visit to College Station.

