2025 4-Star OL Nicolai Brooks lists Alabama in top 10
On Monday, 2025 offensive tackle Nicolai Brooks listed Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment.
Brooks plays for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. The Wolves have sent several players in the past to Alabama. Seth McLaughlin, Justice Haynes, Jake Pope, and Isaiah Bond all spent their high school days playing for the Georgia powerhouse.
While Brooks has two years of high school remaining, he has still garnered a lot of interest from power-five programs. Several other SEC programs that are pursuing Brooks are Florida, LSU, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Nicolai Brooks’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
109
16
12
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
142
18
14
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-8
330
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 13, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on January 28, 2023
Top schools
TOP 10!! WHERE IS HOMEEE? @Rivals @On3Recruits @247Sports pic.twitter.com/fxSS6cRS0h
— Nick Brooks (@nicolai_brooks) April 11, 2023