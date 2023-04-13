2025 4-Star OL Nicolai Brooks lists Alabama in top 10

1
Brody Smoot
·1 min read

On Monday, 2025 offensive tackle Nicolai Brooks listed Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment.

Brooks plays for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. The Wolves have sent several players in the past to Alabama. Seth McLaughlin, Justice Haynes, Jake Pope, and Isaiah Bond all spent their high school days playing for the Georgia powerhouse.

While Brooks has two years of high school remaining, he has still garnered a lot of interest from power-five programs. Several other SEC programs that are pursuing Brooks are Florida, LSU, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Nicolai Brooks’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

109

16

12

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

142

18

14

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Buford, Georgia

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-8

Weight

330

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 13, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on January 28, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire