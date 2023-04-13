2025 4-Star OL Nicolai Brooks lists Alabama in top 10

On Monday, 2025 offensive tackle Nicolai Brooks listed Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment.

Brooks plays for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. The Wolves have sent several players in the past to Alabama. Seth McLaughlin, Justice Haynes, Jake Pope, and Isaiah Bond all spent their high school days playing for the Georgia powerhouse.

While Brooks has two years of high school remaining, he has still garnered a lot of interest from power-five programs. Several other SEC programs that are pursuing Brooks are Florida, LSU, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Nicolai Brooks’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 109 16 12 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 142 18 14 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-8 Weight 330 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 13, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on January 28, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Iowa

Iowa State

Penn State

Florida

Texas

Florida State

Tennessee

LSU

South Carolina

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire