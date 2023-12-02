2025 4-star offensive tackle projected to Auburn

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class is the toast of the town after the Tigers pried five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman away from Texas A&M, giving Hugh Freeze the centerpiece of his first class on the Plains.

However, Auburn is building one of the best 2025 classes in the country, boasting five blue-chip commitments already and one recruiting expert believes they are the favorite to land another one.

On3’s Cole Pinkston predicted that four-star offensive tackle Tavaris Dice would join Auburn’s class. The prediction makes Auburn the heavy favorite to land the Fairburn, Georgia product, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives them a 94.6% chance to win out for Dice.

He has made several trips to the Plains this season, including for the Iron Bowl and the games against Mississippi State, Georgia and Samford.

He is the No. 291 overall player and No. 21 offensive tackle in the On3 industry ranking. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder is also the No. 32 player from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire