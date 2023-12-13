2025 4-star offensive tackle releases his top 8

One of the top offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting class hails from Fairburn, Georgia, and he has narrowed his final list of schools down to an SEC-heavy top eight.

Tavaris Dice is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle who plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Langston Hughes Panthers finished the 2023 season with a 9-3 record with a loss to Rome in the second round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs. The Panthers won the state championship in 2022 but they were unable to defend their title this fall.

The final eight schools Dice is considering are LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Miami, NC State and USC. As I stated earlier, it’s an SEC-heavy top eight with five out of eight hailing from the best conference in college football.

LSU currently has six commits for the 2025 recruiting class. Their class ranks as the No. 7 class in the country by 247Sports.

NEW: 2025 4-star OT Tavaris Dice names top schools. More from Dice: https://t.co/BMqSezYO1M pic.twitter.com/ugJfhs8jFd — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 12, 2023

