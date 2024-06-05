2025 4-star linebacker out of Bonita (CA) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 3

With Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York ready to enter his all-important sophomore season, Mike Elko and his staff are looking toward the future at one of the more important positions on defense.

This offseason, the Aggies' ever-growing 2025 recruiting class has already landed a commitment from four-star LB Kelvion Riggins. Several high-ranking prospects at the position, including four-star Riley Pettijohn and four-star Noah Mikhail, are still on the market.

Looking ahead, the Aggies are eagerly awaiting the official visit of Riley Pettijohn on June 21, and the visit of Noah Mikhail, scheduled for this weekend on June 7. Mikhail has also set a commitment date, adding to the excitement, which is marked for Sunday, June 30.

A high-priority prospect, Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman have traveled to California on multiple occasions this offseason to visit Mikhail at Bonita HS. On Tuesday, Mikhail clarified his future collegiate options, releasing his top-three program list, which includes USC, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

On the field, Mikhail is a tackling machine, racking up 166 tackles, one sack, 15 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception on the year during his 2023 junior season at Bonita HS in La Verne, California.

According to 247Sports, Mikhail is currently positioned as the 83rd-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 10th-ranked linebacker, and the 5th-ranked prospect in California.

