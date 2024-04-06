This weekend, Texas A&M's spring football season continues with practice No. 8 on Saturday afternoon, which will include a long list of 2025, 2026, and even several 2027 prospects set to attend the practice and tour the facilities in one of the denser recruiting weekends for the program this year.

Plenty of well-known names in the 2025 recruiting sphere will be in attendance, including 4-star running back and LSU commit James Simon, 4-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong (making his second consecutive weekend visit), and now, 4-star linebacker and recent Texas decommit Anthony Williams, who AggiesToday confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Williams, who last visited College Station last summer, committed to Texas at the start of the new year, but things have obviously changed over the past three months, providing an opportunity for Elko and new defensive coordinator/linebacker coach Jay Bateman to significant progress in building a solid relationship moving forward.

https://twitter.com/atfbrecruiting/status/1776321056669581367?s=61&t=PsqeQh0MDW2ZekM-1P2lQQ

Coming off of his productive 2023 junior season at Shadow Creek HS in Pearland, Texas, Williams recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception on the year.

According to 247Sports, Williams is currently positioned as the 67th-ranked linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class and the 110th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-Star LB and recent Texas decommit will reportedly visit Texas A&M this weekend