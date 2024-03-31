2025 4-Star LB out of Omaha (NE) will reportedly visit Texas A&M in early April

This weekend, Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko hosted a long list of 2025, 2026, and even a few 2027 prospects amid spring practices, looking to make significant headway this offseason.

Focusing on the 2025 recruiting class, April will include several visitors ahead of the Aggies' Maroon & White Spring Game on Saturday, April 20. Next week, Elko and his staff will reportedly host 2025 4-star linebacker Christian Jones out of Westside, Nebraska.

According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, Jones is set to take three visits next week, starting with Tennessee on Wednesday, Texas A&M on Thursday, and USC on Saturday. After attending the Aggies summer camp last summer under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, Jones received an offer from the program during his visit on June 15.

A rising defensive prospect, Jones is currently positioned as the 56th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 1-ranked prospect in Nebraska, and the 6th-ranked linebacker prospect in the country, according to Rivals.

https://twitter.com/adamgorney/status/1773746514810282401?s=61&t=HAVgMduxI59ICoZt3DUJ0A

Standing at 6-3 and 220 pounds, Jones' experience at receiver has helped his ascendance at the linebacker spot. His pursuit speed and ability in coverage have made him a plug-and-play defender at the next level.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-Star LB out of Omaha (NE) will reportedly visit Texas A&M in early April