2025 4-star LB out of McKinney (TX) will visit Texas A&M this month

Late last week, four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn, one of the top athletes in the 2025 recruiting class, released his Top 4 program list, which included Ohio State, USC, Texas, and Texas A&M. However, outside of future visit dates to Texas and USC later this month, the Aggies weren't on his schedule.

Well, as we all know, things can change. Rivals' Landyn Rosow revealed that Pettijohn will now take an official visit to College Station instead of heading to USC on Friday, June 21.

While Texas remains the favorite to land his commitment, don't count Mike Elko and his impressive coaching staff out of the picture just yet, as 2025 4-star cornerback and Texas A&M commit Cobey Sellers was once a clear favorite to select Oklahoma as his future destination.

On the field, Pettijohn is one of the most athletic linebackers in the class. He brings lightning speed after recently running a 10.77 100-meter dash. He is coming off his impressive 2023 junior season, during which he recorded 120 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three breakups, and an interception sacks, five pas.

2025 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins remains the only linebacker commit in Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports Composite, Pettijohn is currently the 39th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the fourth-ranked linebacker, and the ninth-ranked player in Texas.

