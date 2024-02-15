2025 4-Star LB out of McKinney (TX) places Texas A&M in his Top 6 program list

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is complete, culminating with the signing of 5-star athlete Terry Bussey last Wednesday.

With the focus now shifting to the 2025 recruiting cycle, Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his staff have already landed 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins and 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway and have just made the final list for another elite linebacker prospect in the class.

On Wednesday, 2025 4-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn released his Top 6 program list, which includes Texas, USC, Georiga, Florida State, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

Under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies’ offered Pettijohn back in March of last year, knowing he would soon ascend the recruiting rankings after his productive junior season. During the said junior season at McKinney (TX) HS, Pettijohn was a tackling machine, recording 120 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception.

Standing at 6-2 and 210 pounds, Pettijohn possesses an NFL frame with room to add healthy weight. Due to his previous play at safety, Pettijohn is an exceptional open-field tackler with the speed and instincts to excel as a three-down linebacker at the next level.

NEWS: Elite 2025 LB Riley Pettijohn is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 215 LB from McKinney, TX is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 LB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/aYn0e8cjlJ pic.twitter.com/4VuMgUnIJT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 14, 2024

According to 247Sports, Pettijohn is currently positioned as the 33rd-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 3rd-ranked linebacker, and the 7th-ranked player in Texas.

