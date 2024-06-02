2025 4-star LB out of McKinney (TX) places Texas A&M in Top 4

AggiesWire_RN2

Under Mike Elko & Co, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class went from being ranked in the bottom 20s to rocketing up to their current Top 10 billing after landing 12 out of 13 total commitments since the former Duke head coach took over back in November.

With a strategic focus on strengthening the offensive line (five commitments) and defense (six commitments), the team is making significant moves under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who also served as the linebacker coach with the Florida Gators last season, brings a wealth of experience to the program.

With four-star LB Kelvion Riggins already committed to the class, the question remains: Who will join him in the future A&M linebacker room? On Saturday, 2025 four-star LB Riley Pettijohn unveiled his Top 4 program list.

In keeping with the programs he has previously noted as favorites, Ohio State, USC, Texas, and Texas A&M complete his final program list ahead of the busy summer ahead of him.

During his 2023 junior season at McKinney (TX) HS, Pettijohn could not be stopped, recording 120 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception.

According to 247Sports Composite, Pettijohn is currently the 39th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the fourth-ranked linebacker, and the ninth-ranked player in Texas.

